Canada’s Express Entry Rules May Change From 2023: All You Need to Know

As Canada faces labour shortage woes, the nation will see changes in its Express Entry system to address those measures. According to a report by Livemint, Canadian authorities will issue Invitation to Apply (ITA) documents to candidates who have specific work experience, education or language skills.

Job vacancies are currently high in Canada. A report by Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC) suggests the current job vacancy rate is at 5.7% which has led to high immigration targets, including for those through Express Entry programs.

To address this, there will be changes in the system starting 2023.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will soon have the authority to issue these ITAs to candidates who possess a specific work experience, have a certain educational qualification and language skills which are suitable for boosting the Canadian economy and its labour market.

This will also impact the importance of high Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) for candidates as targeted draws could become likely which will weigh on other factors more heavily.

In the latest express entry draw, the Canadian IRCC issued permanent residency invitations to 3,750 candidates, 500 more than what was issued during the previous draw. This was the seventh all-program draw after the draws resumed on July 6.

Invitations were given to eligible candidates from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP) and also to all programs that operate under the Express Entry system. The minimum CRS score was 504.

Here is all you need to know about the latest draw:

The IRCC issued 500 more invitations compared to the previous draw for the third time in a row. On September 14, 3,250 candidates’ draws were invited and the August 31 draw saw 2,750 people invited. Following the resumption of Express Entry, this was also the lowest minimum CRS since all-program draws resumed. Starting July 6, CRS scores have decreased in increments. During the first five draws, scores fell by eight or nine points for each draw. On September 14, the draw saw a decrease of six points while this week’s draw was the same. During the pandemic only candidates from the CEC or Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) were issued invitations to apply Since September 2021, the IRCC paused draws for the CEC

