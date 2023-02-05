Canada’s foreign minister Melanie Joly announced she will be on a two-day visit to India from Monday for bilateral meetings and foster stronger partnerships.

The foreign minister will meet with her Indian counterpart, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to advance Canada’s engagement with India under the Indo-Pacific Strategy and create opportunities for growth and prosperity for the two countries.

India will raise the recent issue of Khalistani activities with the visiting foreign minister, sources told News18.

Melanie Joly will also engage with key stakeholders in India’s business and civil society communities regarding Canada’s robust agenda with India, a statement from Canadian government said.

“Both ministers will identify areas where Canadian and Indian interests converge and where the two countries could further collaborate on global and regional issues, especially as India holds the presidency of the G20 this year,” the statement further said.

The visit comes days after a prominent Hindu temple in Brampton was targeted with anti-India graffiti in Canada, causing outrage among the Indian community.

Canada’s foreign minister Melanie Joly had condemned the defacing of the Gauri Shankar Hindu temple in Brampton this week.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Melanie Joly said, “Everyone should be able to practice their faith in peace, free from violence and intimidation.”

“I stand with Hindu communities in denouncing the vandalism at Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton,” she said, adding, “We have a collective responsibility to denounce hateful acts”, which have no place in Canada.

The Indian Consulate General in Toronto said the defacing of the temple has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada.

Last September, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement condemning the rise of hate crimes against Indians and anti-India activities in Canada, expressing their concern with stern language.

She will seek to generate momentum for a stronger, more open and more prosperous partnership between Canada and the Indo-Pacific region that firmly supports regional peace, stability and the rules-based international order, the statement added.

(With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)

