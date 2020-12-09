News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Canada's Health Regulator Approves Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine
1-MIN READ

Canada's Health Regulator Approves Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine

A small shopping basket filled with vials labeled

A small shopping basket filled with vials labeled "COVID-19 - Coronavirus Vaccine" and medical sryinges are placed on a Pfizer logo in this illustration. (Reuters)

Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month and 4 million doses of the vaccine by March.

Canada's health regulator on Wednesday approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Canada posted on it is website that the vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germanys BioNTech is authorized.

Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month and 4 million doses of the vaccine by March.

The Canadian government has purchased 20 million doses of that vaccine, which requires people to receive two doses each, and it has the option to buy 56 million more.

Health Canada is reviewing three other vaccine candidates, including one from Moderna.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...