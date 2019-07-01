Take the pledge to vote

Canadian Cartoonist Loses Job after Trump Illustration Goes Viral: Reports

The cartoon refers to the image of Oscar Alberto Martinez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria, lying face down in water surrounded by reeds. The two drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande River to get into the US.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
Canadian Cartoonist Loses Job after Trump Illustration Goes Viral: Reports
The cartoon. (Twitter/ @Jason_Chatfield)
Toronto: A Canadian cartoonist has lost his job after his controversial illustration of US President Donald Trump playing golf over the bodies of two drowned migrants from El Salvador went viral, according to media reports.

Michael de Adder said on Twitter that he had been let go by a publishing company in New Brunswick, Canada.

De Adder's illustration depicted Trump asking the two dead migrants, "Do you mind if I play through?"

The cartoon refers to the image of Oscar Alberto Martinez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria, lying face down in water surrounded by reeds. The two drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande River to get into the United States.

"The highs and lows of cartooning. Today I was just let go from all newspapers in New Brunswick," De Adder tweeted.

He later clarified that he had technically been under contract to work for Brunswick News Inc., and was not an employee who could be fired, CNN reported on Monday.

Brunswick News Inc. responded in a statement on Sunday that "it is entirely incorrect to suggest" that it canceled a freelance contract with de Adder over the Trump cartoon.

"This is a false narrative, which has emerged carelessly and recklessly on social media," the publishing company wrote. It said that de Adder never offered the Trump cartoon to the company and had already decided to "bring back" another cartoonist it said was popular with readers. "Negotiations had been ongoing for weeks," it stated.

De Adder tweeted that he would bounce back from losing the job and that he just had to "recoup a percentage of my weekly income."

Wes Tyrell, President of the Association of Canadian Cartoonists, a professional group for artists, claimed that the Brunswick newspapers avoided Trump as a subject of its cartoons and de Adder "was doing them with regularity for the last couple of years, like any cartoonist."

Trump is closely associated with the sport of golf. By the time he was elected US President in 2016, Trump owned 17 golf courses worldwide.

