Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Wears Protective Vest at Election Rally after Unspecified Threat

Officials would not reveal the nature of the threat. It resulted in a 90-minute delay before Trudeau appeared before about 2,000 supporters who had turned out as the election campaign ahead of the October 21 vote.

Associated Press

Updated:October 13, 2019, 10:46 PM IST
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Wears Protective Vest at Election Rally after Unspecified Threat
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau attends a rally in Ontario on Saturday. The outline of an armoured vest is visible beneath his shirt. (Reuters)

Mississauga (Ontario): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau donned an armoured vest and appeared with a heavy security detail at a major election rally on Saturday.

Officials would not reveal the nature of the threat. It resulted in a 90-minute delay before Trudeau appeared before about 2,000 supporters who had turned out as the election campaign ahead of the October 21 vote.

Trudeau wore a suit jacket rather than his usual rolled-up sleeves and loosened tie, and was wearing a vest, which was noticeable in photos taken at the event.

Trudeau was escorted through crowd by a large number of plainclothes Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers as well as Mounties dressed in green tactical gear.

RCMP spokeswoman Stephanie Dumoulin said for security reasons they do not comment on security measures given to the prime minister.

A spokeswoman for Trudeau also declined comment.

Prepared remarks had indicated that Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, was to introduce the Liberal leader. She did not appear or take the stage during the rally.

Opposition NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh tweeted his concerns.

"Any threat made against @JustinTrudeau, or any leader, is troubling to all of us," he wrote. "No matter how you vote or believe, no one should face threats of violence. To the officers who protect all of us - thank you."

