GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Canadian Rapper Falls to His Death While Shooting Music Video on Plane Wing

Jon James' team says the rapper held onto the plane’s wing for too long and didn’t have enough time to pull his chute.

AFP

Updated:October 24, 2018, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
Ottawa: A Canadian rapper died after falling from the wing of a flying plane he was walking on during a music video shoot, his management team said.

Jon James, 33, died instantly in the "wing-walking" accident in Vernon, British Columbia, on Saturday, according to a statement.

"He had trained intensely for this stunt but as Jon got further out onto the wing of the plane, it caused the small Cessna to go into a downward spiral that the pilot couldn't correct," said the statement, published alongside an online fundraiser to raise money for funeral costs and to release James's new music.

"Jon held onto the wing until it was too late, and by the time he let go, he didn’t have time to pull his chute."

James had also enjoyed success as a competitive freeskier and was known for carrying out extreme stunts.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed they responded to "the sudden death of a parachuter" on Saturday evening.

CTV reported the plane and its pilot landed safely.


| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...