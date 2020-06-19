'Can't Play Trump Like a Fiddle': Kremlin Denies Putin Can Manipulate Trump

The Kremlin denied on Friday an assertion by a former senior US White House official that Russian President Vladimir Putin thought he could play US President Donald Trump "like a fiddle" and found it easy to manipulate him.

John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, was quoted on Thursday by ABC News on Twitter saying "I think Putin thinks he can play him like a fiddle".

Asked to comment on a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "No, Putin can't play Trump like a fiddle".