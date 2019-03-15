English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Can't Trust Imran Khan On Action Against Terror Outfits, Says Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
A report in Dawn quoted Bilawal as reiterating his demand for the removal of three ministers from Khan's cabinet, saying they had a long history with banned outfits.
File photo of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. (Reuters)
New Delhi: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has slammed the ruling PTI government for its failure on cracking down on banned organisations, saying the Imran Khan-led government could not be trusted with it.
A report in Dawn quoted Bilawal as reiterating his demand for the removal of three ministers from Khan's cabinet. "We doubt your intentions [of the promised crackdown against proscribed organisations] because you were allied with proscribed organisations [when you] fought elections," Bilawal was quoted as saying, referring to the ruling party.
He added that the three ministers in the cabinet have had a long history with banned outfits. "Until you remove them, we will keep doubting you," the report quoted Bilawal as saying.
The report also quotes Bilawal as saying that one of the minister's video went viral on social media where “he can be seen assuring them [leaders of a proscribed party] that 'we will not take action against you until our government is in place”.
The other minister, he reportedly added, made inductions into the PTI from organisations banned by the UN such as HuM and the third person has helped run militant outfits and training camps. "Folks with this mentality should not be in the 'Naya Pakistan' cabinet," he was quoted as saying.
