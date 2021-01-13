News18» News»World»Capitol Riots Aftermath: Airbnb Cancels Washington Rentals During Joe Biden's Inauguration
Capitol Riots Aftermath: Airbnb Cancels Washington Rentals During Joe Biden's Inauguration
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware on December 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Aibnb said on Wednesday it will ban bookings in Washington around the time of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration after local authorities asked people to stay away following the attack on the US Capitol.
- Last Updated: January 13, 2021, 21:11 IST
"We are announcing that Airbnb will cancel reservations in the Washington, DC metro area during the inauguration week. Additionally, we will prevent any new reservations in the Washington, DC area from being booked during that time by blocking such reservations," the company said in a statement.