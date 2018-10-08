English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
20 Killed in New York as Limousine With Wedding Party Hits Car, Crashes Into Pedestrians
Witnesses said several bodies could be seen on the ground outside the Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe
New York City Police Department. (Image: Reuters)
Twenty people have been killed in a car crash in the New York, police confirmed on Sunday, with local media reporting that one of the vehicles slammed into a crowd of pedestrians at a country store.
Police said the accident occurred when two cars collided in Schoharie County near state capital Albany. An SUV-style stretch limousine sped down a hill, crashing into pedestrians outside the Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe, the Albany Times Union said, citing police.
A witness named Bill Waterson said the limousine was carrying a party on their way to a wedding reception. "This is terrible, terrible, terrible," he was quoted as saying.
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed on Twitter that a limo was involved and said it was sending investigators to the scene. It was unclear how many of the fatalities were pedestrians or occupants of the vehicles but witnesses at the scene said several bodies could be seen on the ground outside the Apple Barrel, according the Times Union.
The store, a popular stop for tourists viewing fall foliage in the area, posted a message on its Facebook page lamenting the "horrific accident." It said it would be open for business on Sunday and "hope you will come and share your smiles, love, friendship and hugs with us."
