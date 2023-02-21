CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » Car Dashcam Shows Moment When Fresh Earthquake Jolts Turkey's Hatay | WATCH
1-MIN READ

Car Dashcam Shows Moment When Fresh Earthquake Jolts Turkey's Hatay | WATCH

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 13:04 IST

Hatay, Turkey

A video surfaced on social media on Tuesday, showing car dash cam footage of the exact moment when the quake hit in the Hatay province of Turkey. (Photo: Screengrab / Twitter)

Six people have been reported dead in the Monday earthquakes so far, and at least 294 people have been injured

Twin earthquakes of magnitude 6.3 and 5.8 jolted the border region of Turkey and Syria on Monday, just weeks after a deadly earthquake killed more than 47,000 people in Turkey and Syria on February 6.

Six people have been reported dead in the Monday earthquakes so far, and at least 294 people have been injured, as per Reuters. The tremors of the quakes were felt as far as Egypt and Lebanon, as per reports.

A video surfaced on social media on Tuesday, showing car dash cam footage of the exact moment when the quake hit in the Hatay province of Turkey.

Monday’s earthquakes were centred near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon, as per reports.

Turkish disaster management agency AFAD said Turkey has recorded 32 aftershocks following the twin earthquakes

Those injured are being rushed to Adana, said Turkey’s Anadolu news agency. Hatay Mayor Lutfu Savas told HaberTurk broadcaster that he had received reports about some people stuck under rubble after the latest quake.

Read all the Latest News here

first published:February 21, 2023, 13:04 IST
