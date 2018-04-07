English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Several Killed After Vehicle Drives Into Crowd in Germany: Police
It was not clear whether the incident in the western German city of Muenster was an attack.
Picture for representation.
Berlin: Several people were killed when a vehicle drove into a crowd in the western German city of Muenster on Saturday, police said.
"There are several dead, probably including the suspect," a police spokeswoman said.
A security source added: "The scenario is such that an attack cannot be ruled out."
It was not clear whether the incident in the western German city of Muenster was an attack.
"There are several dead, probably including the suspect," a police spokeswoman said.
A security source added: "The scenario is such that an attack cannot be ruled out."
It was not clear whether the incident in the western German city of Muenster was an attack.
