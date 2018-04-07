GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Several Killed After Vehicle Drives Into Crowd in Germany: Police

It was not clear whether the incident in the western German city of Muenster was an attack.

Reuters

Updated:April 7, 2018, 8:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Several Killed After Vehicle Drives Into Crowd in Germany: Police
Picture for representation.
Berlin: Several people were killed when a vehicle drove into a crowd in the western German city of Muenster on Saturday, police said.

"There are several dead, probably including the suspect," a police spokeswoman said.

A security source added: "The scenario is such that an attack cannot be ruled out."

It was not clear whether the incident in the western German city of Muenster was an attack.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Recommended For You