WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Cardinal Pell Accuser 'Accepts' Acquittal, Urges Child Sex Abuse Survivors to Keep Coming Forward

Cardinal George Pell. (Reuters)

Cardinal George Pell. (Reuters)

A former choirboy who accused Australian Cardinal George Pell of molesting him said Wednesday he accepts the top Vatican cleric's acquittal, but urged survivors of child sex abuse to keep coming forward.

Share this:

Sydney: A former choirboy who accused Australian Cardinal George Pell of molesting him said Wednesday he accepts the top Vatican cleric's acquittal, but urged survivors of child sex abuse to keep coming forward.

A day after Australia's top court quashed Pell's conviction and released him from jail, "Witness J" said he understood and accepted the court's verdict.

"There are a lot of checks and balances in the criminal justice system," the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said in a statement issued by his lawyer. "I respect the decision of the High Court. I accept the outcome."

The court found that the jury that convicted the cleric of molesting Witness J and his friend, both 13 years old at the time, should have had a reasonable doubt about his guilt.

"It is difficult in child sexual abuse matters to satisfy a criminal court that the offending has occurred beyond the shadow of a doubt," Witness J said. "It is a very high standard to meet –- a heavy burden."

Regardless, he said: "I would hate to think that one outcome of this case is that people are discouraged from reporting to the police."

"I would like to reassure child sexual abuse survivors that most people recognise the truth when they hear it."

As many activists expressed concern that Pell's case would compound survivors' pain, Witness J also said he was doing "OK" and was relieved the years-long case was over.

"I have my ups and downs. The darkness is never far away. I am OK. I hope that everyone who has followed this case is OK," he said.

"This case does not define me. I am not the abuse I suffered as a child."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

  • Tags: George Pell
  • First Published: April 8, 2020, 9:06 AM IST
Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,312

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,789

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    352

     

  • Total DEATHS

    124

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,047,476

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,431,706

    +787

  • Cured/Discharged

    302,150

     

  • Total DEATHS

    82,080

    +46
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres