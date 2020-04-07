WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Cardinal Pell Says His Acquittal Against Child Sex Charges Remedies a 'Serious Injustice'

Former Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell is depicted in this courtroom sketch during his June 5, 2019 appearance at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia. (Reuters)

Former Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell is depicted in this courtroom sketch during his June 5, 2019 appearance at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia. (Reuters)

Cardinal Pell added that his trial was not a referendum on the Catholic Church and that he held no ill will against his accusers.

  • Agencies Sydney
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 3:58 PM IST
Share this:

Cardinal George Pell said his acquittal on appeal against child sex charges on Tuesday remedied "a serious injustice", but that he held "no ill will" towards his accuser.

"I do not want my acquittal to add to the hurt and bitterness so many feel; there is certainly hurt and bitterness enough," the cleric said in a statement issued before his imminent release from prison.

Pell added that his trial "was not a referendum on the Catholic Church; nor a referendum on how Church authorities in Australia dealt with the crime of paedophilia in the Church".

The court upheld a final appeal by Pell, 78, when all seven judges ruled that the jury "ought to have entertained a doubt" that the offences may not have happened.

Pell had always proclaimed his innocence of five charges of child sex offences committed when he was archbishop of Melbourne in the late 1990s.

Before his abuse trial, Pell was one of the most powerful Catholic church leaders Australia has ever seen.

He was held in awe by the faithful, although criticised for his conservatism by more liberal churchgoers. He wrote newspaper columns and had the ear of not only the powerful in Australia but also the Vatican, due to his ability raise funds, according to several profiles on the man.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,981

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,421

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    325

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    990,656

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,360,232

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    293,615

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75,961

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres