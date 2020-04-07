Cardinal Pell Says His Acquittal Against Child Sex Charges Remedies a 'Serious Injustice'

Cardinal George Pell said his acquittal on appeal against child sex charges on Tuesday remedied "a serious injustice", but that he held "no ill will" towards his accuser.

"I do not want my acquittal to add to the hurt and bitterness so many feel; there is certainly hurt and bitterness enough," the cleric said in a statement issued before his imminent release from prison.

Pell added that his trial "was not a referendum on the Catholic Church; nor a referendum on how Church authorities in Australia dealt with the crime of paedophilia in the Church".

The court upheld a final appeal by Pell, 78, when all seven judges ruled that the jury "ought to have entertained a doubt" that the offences may not have happened.

Pell had always proclaimed his innocence of five charges of child sex offences committed when he was archbishop of Melbourne in the late 1990s.

Before his abuse trial, Pell was one of the most powerful Catholic church leaders Australia has ever seen.

He was held in awe by the faithful, although criticised for his conservatism by more liberal churchgoers. He wrote newspaper columns and had the ear of not only the powerful in Australia but also the Vatican, due to his ability raise funds, according to several profiles on the man.