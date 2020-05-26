WORLD

1-MIN READ

Carrie Lam Says Security Laws Will Not Affect Hong Kong's Rights and Freedoms

File photo of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. (Image: Reuters)

File photo of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. (Image: Reuters)

The comments came after Beijing unveiled plans last week for national security legislation for Hong Kong.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 8:47 AM IST
Hong Kong: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday added to a raft of attempts by local and Beijing officials to provide reassurance that proposed national security laws would not trample on the city's rights and freedoms, amid widespread concerns.

Lam said those concerned need to wait for the details of the proposed legislation.

The comments came after Beijing unveiled plans last week for national security legislation for Hong Kong that aim to tackle secession, subversion and terrorist activities and could see Chinese intelligence agencies set up bases in the city.


