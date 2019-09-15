Take the pledge to vote

Carrying 200 Passengers, Jeddah-bound Pakistan Plane Catches Fire Minutes After Take Off

A couple of weeks ago another Pakistan International Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Lahore airport after a bird hit it.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2019, 5:21 PM IST
Representational Image
Lahore: A major tragedy was averted on Sunday when an agile pilot successfully landed a Pakistan International Airlines flight carrying about 200 passengers onboard after one of its engines caught fire minutes after take off.

The Jeddah-bound flight PK-759 was forced to make an emergency landing back to Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore after one of its engines caught fire during take off.

"One of the engines of the aircraft caught fire during the take off Sunday morning and the pilot alerted the control room about it and sought for emergency landing," an official of the airlines told PTI. He said the pilot successfully landed the plane and no passenger was injured.

The passengers were sent to Jeddah on another aircraft in the afternoon while the plane has been grounded for repair work. PIA spokesperson Mashhood Tajwar, however, claimed that the plane had not caught fire. "The PK-759 made an emergency landing soon after a technical fault was detected during take off," he said.

A couple of weeks ago another Pakistan International Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Lahore airport after a bird hit it.

