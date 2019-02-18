English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Will be Very, Very Important in Future, Says Crown Prince MBS as Saudi Pumps $20 Billion Investments
Seven agreements, including MoUs in power, petrochemical and mining sectors, were inked as Prince Salman launched his diplomatic trip to Asia in Islamabad.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, left, with to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, leave from Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan (AP Photos)
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Sunday signed a slew of investment agreements worth USD 20 billion which will provide a welcome relief to the teetering economy of the cash-strapped South Asian country.
At a ceremony in the Prime Minister House, Pakistan and Saudi officials signed MoUs for bilateral cooperation in a number of areas a process overseen by Pakistan premier Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who arrived here late evening on a two-day visit.
"Today we signed MoUs. The amount of that kind of investment is $20 billion. It is big for phase one and definitely it (Saudi investment in Pakistan) will grow every month, every year in bigger numbers and it will be beneficial for both the countries," the crown prince said.
"Pakistan is going to be a very, very important country in the future and we want to be sure we are part of that," he added.
Seven agreements, including MoUs in power, petrochemical and mining sectors, were inked as Prince Salman launched his diplomatic trip to Asia in Islamabad.
After Pakistan, the crown prince will travel to India, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
He is expected to finish the trip with a visit to China on Thursday and Friday.
Prince Salman said Saudi "cannot say no to Pakistan, whatever you (Pakistan) want we will do."
"For Pakistanis, this is a great day," the Pakistani premier said while addressing a dinner reception held in honour of the visiting Saudi guests at the PM House.
He said Saudi Arabia has always been there when Pakistan needed friends. "I want to thank you for the way you helped us when we were in (a) bad situation," Khan told the royal guest, adding that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were now taking their relationship to a new level, where investment agreements would be mutually beneficial for the countries.
"The future is exciting for both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia after joining hands," he said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
At a ceremony in the Prime Minister House, Pakistan and Saudi officials signed MoUs for bilateral cooperation in a number of areas a process overseen by Pakistan premier Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who arrived here late evening on a two-day visit.
"Today we signed MoUs. The amount of that kind of investment is $20 billion. It is big for phase one and definitely it (Saudi investment in Pakistan) will grow every month, every year in bigger numbers and it will be beneficial for both the countries," the crown prince said.
"Pakistan is going to be a very, very important country in the future and we want to be sure we are part of that," he added.
Seven agreements, including MoUs in power, petrochemical and mining sectors, were inked as Prince Salman launched his diplomatic trip to Asia in Islamabad.
After Pakistan, the crown prince will travel to India, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
He is expected to finish the trip with a visit to China on Thursday and Friday.
Prince Salman said Saudi "cannot say no to Pakistan, whatever you (Pakistan) want we will do."
"For Pakistanis, this is a great day," the Pakistani premier said while addressing a dinner reception held in honour of the visiting Saudi guests at the PM House.
He said Saudi Arabia has always been there when Pakistan needed friends. "I want to thank you for the way you helped us when we were in (a) bad situation," Khan told the royal guest, adding that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were now taking their relationship to a new level, where investment agreements would be mutually beneficial for the countries.
"The future is exciting for both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia after joining hands," he said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Big B & Salman, Diljit Dosanjh Donates Rs 3 Lakh for Families of CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama Attack
- New Ford Aspire Review: Better Equipped, Better Value for Money
- Government Says All Efforts Are Being Made to Make BSNL Financially Viable
- 'People Shouldn't Show Off If They Want to Express Grief, They Should Spend Time With Martyrs' Families'
- Streaming Now: Watch Out For The Priyanka Chopra-produced Firebrand on Netflix
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results