1-min read

Cash-strapped Pakistan International Airlines Lays off Nearly 1,000 'Redundant Staff'

Cash-strapped PIA has been running into huge financial losses. For years, the airline with 18,000 plus employee and a fleet of 32 airplanes has only been adding billions to its loss sheets.

PTI

Updated:August 31, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
Cash-strapped Pakistan International Airlines Lays off Nearly 1,000 'Redundant Staff'
File photo of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane. (Reuters)
Islamabad: Pakistan International Airlines has laid off nearly 1,000 "redundant staff" and has taken other measures to reduce the operational cost and increase revenues of the cash-strapped national carrier, a media report said on Saturday.

The development was confirmed by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) president and Chief Executive Air Marshal Arshad Malik during a meeting with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Friday.

Malik apprised Sheikh on various activities and initiatives undertaken by the PIA to reduce its operational cost and increase revenues through better management and effective utilisation of available financial and human resources, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Sheikh asked the PIA to pursue independent, sustainable business plan and said the government wanted the national flag carrier to effectively utilise its assets, improve revenue streams and ensure efficiency and financial discipline, it said.

Cash-strapped PIA has been running into huge financial losses. For years, the airline with 18,000 plus employee and a fleet of 32 airplanes has only been adding billions to its loss sheets.

Sheikh said the government was fully behind the PIA management and expected it to turn the national flag carrier into an economically stable, viable and dependable airline for local and international travellers.

Malik said the PIA management had been able to lay off nearly 1,000 "redundant staff" to save costs.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting of the Aviation Division in Islamabad to discuss PIA's business plan, requirements and other issues.

Khan directed the PIA chief executive to improve the performance of the airline and increase travel facilities. He also directed the finance ministry to cooperate with the PIA in the purchase of new aircraft.

