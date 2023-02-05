A huge blast has been reported at a checkpoint in Quetta in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, injuring multiple people.

The blast occurred in a highly secure area of Quetta near the Police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment, local reports said.

Reports of multiple injuries in a bomb blast in highly secure area of Quetta near the Police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment. The city is under strict security due to a PSL cricket match. pic.twitter.com/lZcfn1VQRU— The Balochistan Post - English (@TBPEnglish) February 5, 2023

Videos of the aftermath of the incident went viral on social media and it is unclear if there are any casualties.

