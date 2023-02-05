CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » Casualties Feared After Huge Blast in Pakistan's Quetta, Mutliple Injuries Reported
1-MIN READ

Casualties Feared After Huge Blast in Pakistan's Quetta, Mutliple Injuries Reported

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 13:34 IST

Quetta, Pakistan

A huge blast has been reported in Quetta Balochistan leaving multiple people injured.

A huge blast has been reported in Quetta Balochistan leaving multiple people injured.

The blast occurred in a highly secure area of Quetta near the Police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment

A huge blast has been reported at a checkpoint in Quetta in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, injuring multiple people.

The blast occurred in a highly secure area of Quetta near the Police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment, local reports said.

Videos of the aftermath of the incident went viral on social media and it is unclear if there are any casualties.

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad.
Tags:
  1. Balochistan
  2. pakistan
  3. quetta
first published:February 05, 2023, 13:13 IST
last updated:February 05, 2023, 13:34 IST
