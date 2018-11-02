GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Catering Staff Members Arrested for Stabbing Each Other at Sony Music London Headquarters

Pictures on social media showed large numbers of police vehicles at the scene. Business journalist Simon Neville wrote on Twitter that he saw a man wearing a red jacket being tackled to the ground in a loading bay on Derry Street.

Reuters

Updated:November 2, 2018, 9:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Catering Staff Members Arrested for Stabbing Each Other at Sony Music London Headquarters
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
London: Sony Music said two of its catering staff had been involved in a violent altercation at its UK head office in central London on Friday after police reported two people had been stabbed.

Armed officers rushed to the Sony office after police were alerted to the incident in Derry Street, Kensington, where they found two men suffering from stab injuries.

London's Metropolitan Police said the incident was not being treated as terrorism and Sony later confirmed that it had followed an argument among staff.

"Two members of the catering team were involved in a violent altercation," Sony Music said in a statement. "The incident is now in the hands of the Metropolitan Police."

Police, who evacuated the offices as a precaution, said the two men had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They were both been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The London Evening Standard newspaper said witnesses reported that it appeared a fight had broken out between two men in the staff canteen.

"There was a lot of shouting and commotion," an unnamed witness told the paper. "One had fallen over and was on his back and the other was standing over him. I thought he was raining punches down, but then I saw the knife."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...