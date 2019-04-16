Cathedral Notre Dame de Paris Fire: How World Leaders Reacted to the Tragedy

The fabled Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris lost its iconic spire to an overnight blaze yesterday. French President Emmanuel Macron who described the fire as a "terrible tragedy" said the "worst had been avoided" and promised to "rebuild this cathedral together.”Here is how the world leaders have reacted to the unfolding saga:"These horrible images of Notre-Dame on fire are painful. Notre-Dame is a symbol of France and of our European culture. Our thoughts are with our French friends," German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said.“My thoughts are with the people of France tonight and with the emergency services who are fighting the terrible blaze at Notre-Dame Cathedral," UK Prime Minister Theresa May said."So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!" US President Donald Trump tweeted."Horrified by the pictures coming from Paris with the fire engulfing Notre-Dame Cathedral -- a unique example of world heritage that has stood tall since the 14th century. My thoughts are with the people and government of France," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.“We express our closeness with French Catholics and with the Parisian population. We pray for the firefighters and for all those who are trying their best to tackle this dramatic situation," the Vatican spokesperson said.Notre Dame "belongs to the whole of humanity. It has inspired writers, painters, philosophers, and visitors who have come from all around the world," European Union Commission head Claude Juncker said."Notre Dame of Paris is Notre-Dame of the whole of Europe. We are all with Paris today," European Union Council President Donald Tusk said.Notre Dame is one of the world’s great treasures, and we’re thinking of the people of France in your time of grief. It’s in our nature to mourn when we see history lost – but it’s also in our nature to rebuild for tomorrow, as strong as we can.