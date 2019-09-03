Catholic School Priest in US Bans 'Harry Potter' Books over Fears They Could be Used to Summon Spirits
Reverend Dan Reehil contacted exorcists in Rome and the United States, who recommended removing the fantasy novels from St Edward Catholic School's library in Tennessee.
Representative Image.
Washington: Exorcists advised a Nashville school priest to ban the Harry Potter books over fears the popular children's novels could be used to summon spirits.
Reverend Dan Reehil contacted exorcists in Rome and the United States, who recommended removing the fantasy novels from St Edward Catholic School's library in Tennessee.
Launched in 1997, the series of books spins an epic tale of good and evil focused on the adventures of the eponymous bespectacled young wizard as he struggles against the dark wizard Lord Voldemort.
"The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text," the reverend said in an email obtained by local media.
Rebecca Hammel, the superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Nashville, told the newspaper 'The Tennessean' that Reehil had "canonical authority to make such decisions".
Although the school used to stock the books, it will not offer them to pupils in its newly opened library, Hammel said.
A global success, the Potter series by British author JK Rowling has been repeatedly banned from schools in the US and Britain, mostly for allegedly promoting satanic values or black magic.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone's Fashion Sensibilities Have Changed After Marriage, Says Ranveer Singh's Stylist
- Roger Federer Gives Major Update on Retirement Plans That Will Excite All Tennis Fans
- Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Spotted Together Again, Fans Question Sister Krishna
- Apple iPhone 11: Launch Date, Prices, Specs and Everything Else We Know So Far
- US Open: Defending Champion Naomi Osaka Dumped Out by Belinda Bencic in Last 16