‘Cause-Based Ads Can Fuel Public Conversation’: Twitter May Expand Political Advertising

Twitter said it is planning to expand the political advertising allowed in its platform, making a u-turn as previous CEO Jack Dorsey banned most political ads in 2019. This is the latest policy change mulled by new owner Elon Musk.

Twitter on Tuesday announced that the policy for cause-based ads is being relaxed in the US. Ads which call people to take action and also educates and creates awareness among people with respect to ‘civic engagement, economic growth, environmental stewardship and social-equity causes’ will come under this new policy.

Moving forward, we will align our advertising policy with that of TV and other media outlets. As with all policy changes, we will first ensure that our approach to reviewing and approving content protects people on Twitter. We'll share more details as this work progresses.— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 3, 2023

“We believe that cause-based advertising can facilitate public conversation around important topics. Today, we’re relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US. We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks,” Twitter Safety said in a tweet.

“Moving forward, we will align our advertising policy with that of TV and other media outlets. As with all policy changes, we will first ensure that our approach to reviewing and approving content protects people on Twitter. We’ll share more details as this work progresses,” it further added.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, in 2019 Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey largely banned political ads. After announcing his decision, Dorsey said: “We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought.”

There were some exceptions for ads related to voter registration and at that time political advertising contributed to a small portion of Twitter’s overall advertising revenue.

Twitter depends on advertising as much as any other social media outlet and in 2021, roughly 89% of the $5.1 billion that the social media giant earned came from advertising. However, following Musk’s takeover advertising has been a heated issue.

A small section of companies, comprising few big names, have suspended their advertising spending on the platform citing uncertainties related to how Musk plans to run the company.

Data accessed until December by the Wall Street Journal and Pathmatics showed that about 70% of Twitter’s top 100 ad spenders from before the takeover were not spending on the platform.

In the first six months of 2022, before Elon Musk’s takeover, Twitter reported $195 million in subscription and other non-ad revenue and $2.2 billion in ad sales, the WSJ report said.

