Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Celebrating Pride: Google Marks 50 Years of Pride History with Doodle

The month of June, observed as the Pride month, is commemorated with parades where the members of the LGBTQI community claim the streets celebrating Pride.

News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Celebrating Pride: Google Marks 50 Years of Pride History with Doodle
Google doodle by Nate Swinehart
Loading...
New Delhi: Google has dedicated today's doodle to mark 50 years of Pride and acceptance of the LGBTQI community. The doodle takes us through the Pride history, starting from the 1969, when the community collectively started fighting for its identity, rights and dignity. The artist Nate Swinehart uses the various hues identified with the community to walk the viewers through the last five decades of the Pride parade and its growing size and momentum.

The month of June is observed as the Pride month across the globe. It is commemorated with pride parades, where the members of the LGBTQI community claim the streets celebrating the level of freedom and acceptance they have achieved in society and asking for more.

Google traditionally marked June as Pride month by adding a rainbow to the right side of the search bar when users searched for 'lesbian', 'gay', 'transgender' or related terms. This year a graphic depicting Pride celebrations around the world appears below the search bar.

Explaining the Pride parade, doodle designer Swinehart said, "The Pride Parade is a symbol of celebration and liberation for the entire LGBTQ+ community. From its early days of activism on Christopher Street in New York City, to the worldwide celebrations of today, it has empowered and given voice to a bright and vibrant community."

Having struggled as a youngster finding his way out of the closet, Swinehart expressed his happiness about the achievements of the community over these decades. "I have witnessed the strides forward for queer people over the decades, and today, many of us celebrate a level of freedom I could not have imagined in my wildest dreams while I was growing up. I'm hopeful for the future and a day when everyone, regardless of their identification, can stand and march proudly in celebration. Happy Pride!" he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram