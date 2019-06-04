English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Celebrating Pride: Google Marks 50 Years of Pride History with Doodle
The month of June, observed as the Pride month, is commemorated with parades where the members of the LGBTQI community claim the streets celebrating Pride.
Google doodle by Nate Swinehart
Loading...
New Delhi: Google has dedicated today's doodle to mark 50 years of Pride and acceptance of the LGBTQI community. The doodle takes us through the Pride history, starting from the 1969, when the community collectively started fighting for its identity, rights and dignity. The artist Nate Swinehart uses the various hues identified with the community to walk the viewers through the last five decades of the Pride parade and its growing size and momentum.
The month of June is observed as the Pride month across the globe. It is commemorated with pride parades, where the members of the LGBTQI community claim the streets celebrating the level of freedom and acceptance they have achieved in society and asking for more.
Google traditionally marked June as Pride month by adding a rainbow to the right side of the search bar when users searched for 'lesbian', 'gay', 'transgender' or related terms. This year a graphic depicting Pride celebrations around the world appears below the search bar.
Explaining the Pride parade, doodle designer Swinehart said, "The Pride Parade is a symbol of celebration and liberation for the entire LGBTQ+ community. From its early days of activism on Christopher Street in New York City, to the worldwide celebrations of today, it has empowered and given voice to a bright and vibrant community."
Having struggled as a youngster finding his way out of the closet, Swinehart expressed his happiness about the achievements of the community over these decades. "I have witnessed the strides forward for queer people over the decades, and today, many of us celebrate a level of freedom I could not have imagined in my wildest dreams while I was growing up. I'm hopeful for the future and a day when everyone, regardless of their identification, can stand and march proudly in celebration. Happy Pride!" he said.
The month of June is observed as the Pride month across the globe. It is commemorated with pride parades, where the members of the LGBTQI community claim the streets celebrating the level of freedom and acceptance they have achieved in society and asking for more.
Google traditionally marked June as Pride month by adding a rainbow to the right side of the search bar when users searched for 'lesbian', 'gay', 'transgender' or related terms. This year a graphic depicting Pride celebrations around the world appears below the search bar.
Explaining the Pride parade, doodle designer Swinehart said, "The Pride Parade is a symbol of celebration and liberation for the entire LGBTQ+ community. From its early days of activism on Christopher Street in New York City, to the worldwide celebrations of today, it has empowered and given voice to a bright and vibrant community."
Having struggled as a youngster finding his way out of the closet, Swinehart expressed his happiness about the achievements of the community over these decades. "I have witnessed the strides forward for queer people over the decades, and today, many of us celebrate a level of freedom I could not have imagined in my wildest dreams while I was growing up. I'm hopeful for the future and a day when everyone, regardless of their identification, can stand and march proudly in celebration. Happy Pride!" he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
Sunday 02 June , 2019 'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Monday 03 June , 2019 Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
Monday 03 June , 2019 Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
Sunday 02 June , 2019 Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Funny Twitter Thread has Used Bollywood References to Make a Point About Hindi as Third Language
- 5G in India: Trials to Start in 100 Days, But Will it be With or Without Huawei?
- Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Trolls For Criticising Her Over Mushy Instagram Posts
- Sign in With Apple Competes Directly With Facebook And Google, And Doesn’t Need to Sell Ads
- Priyanka Chopra Reveals Nick, Joe, Sophie and Her Mother Were Furious When a Portal Called Her Global Scam Artist
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results