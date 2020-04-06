WORLD

Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
1-MIN READ

Centre for Disease Control Reports 304,826 US Coronavirus Cases, 7,616 Deaths

The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image: Reuters)



The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 8:18 AM IST
Washington: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 304,826 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 27,621 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,023 to 7,616.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on April 4 compared to its count a day ago.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. The tally reported over the weekend is preliminary and will be updated on Monday.

