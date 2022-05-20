Chandra Arya, Canadian MP, Delivers Speech In Kannada In Canadian Parliament, Wins Hearts

Canadian Liberal Party MP Chandra Arya broke the internet with his Kannadiga speech in Canadian Parliament earlier this week. The Canadian lawmaker of Indian-origin was born in Karnataka in the Tumkur district.

I spoke in my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in Canadian parliament.

This beautiful language has long history and is spoken by about 50 million people.

This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India. pic.twitter.com/AUanNlkETT — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) May 19, 2022

His speech went viral on the internet and aggregated thousands of views. His speech also received applause from fellow parliamentarians as well. “I spoke in my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in the Canadian parliament. This beautiful language has a long history and is spoken by about 50 million people,” he tweeted while claiming that it was the first time Kannada was spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India.

Soon after his speech went viral, several netizens reacted happily to the viral video. Several lawmakers from Karnataka, including chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, shared the video and the tweet, thanking Arya for making people of Karnataka proud. Bommai lauded Arya for ‘making it a point to remember his roots no matter how high he goes.’

“This a moment of pride for over 5 crore Kannadigas as a man from Tumkur district’s Sira Taluk has been elected as an MP and given an opportunity to talk in Kannada in the parliament. Kannadigas in Canada celebrated Kannada Rajyotsava in 2018 in the Parliament,” Arya said in Kannadiga. He ended his speech quoting Jnanpith Award-winning poet Kuvempu – ‘Wherever you are, however you are, be a Kannadiga forever.’

Chandra Arya also became popular with many Indians as he took efforts to address false beliefs associated with Hindus and attacked Hinduphobia.

During the Canadian Freedom Convoy protests staged in Ontario earlier this year by truckers opposed to Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandate, some protesters who were connected to the far-right raised Nazi Swastika flags and Confederate flags.

Arya at that time urged the Canadian government to distinguish between the ‘Swastika’, an ancient and auspicious symbol for Hindus with the ‘Hakenkreuz’, a 20th century Nazi symbol of hate, pointing out that both are not the same.

Chandra was first elected to the Canadian Parliament in 2015 and was elected again in 2019.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.