Chaos Reigns in Pak After Bid on Imran Khan’s Life as Tempers Flare Over Army Chief Appointment

The assassination bid on former prime minister Imran Khan and sporadic violence in its aftermath, as well as heightened anticipation over the appointment of army chief may push Pakistan to the brink of anarchy. Amid the ongoing political crisis since Khan’s ouster in April, the ruling PML-N has rejected the PTI chief’s proposal of a snap election and said the next general polls will be held in August 2023.

The attempt on Khan’s life, however, added more fuel to the fire with the fear of civil conflict looming large and a possible collapse of state institutions. The shooting in Wazirabad – and Khan’s accusation that his successor Shehbaz Sharif was involved – have significantly pushed Pakistan into a “dangerous phase”, according to political analysts. They added that as the pressure rose, the government’s dependence on the country’s “deep state” – a term often used to refer to the powerful military – for its survival was increasing.

Meanwhile, the animosity between Khan and Sharif has been on display for months, with the two leaders trading accusations of incompetence and corruption with language and tone dripping with contempt. Besides, a battered economy and large swathes of land ravaged by floods may just be the final straw in a country already on the boil.

Decisions Taken In London Meeting

The prime minister flew to London after attending COP27 in Egypt and held a consultation meeting with PML-N supremo and brother Nawaz Sharif. He discussed the appointment of the new army chief and General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s retirement on November 29, as well as the ongoing political crisis and the demand of an early election by PTI.

The first major outcome of the meeting in London, or the ‘London Plan’, was the rejection of Khan’s proposal to hold early general elections. Since being ousted by a vote of no confidence in April, the former PM has campaigned for a snap election in a so-called long march to capital Islamabad involving a series of raucous marches and rallies cut short by the attack on him at Wazirabad.

The ruling party has decided that the next general election will be held in August 2023. The Pakistani government has also decided to legally deal with Khan’s “long march” and the violent protests by his supporters following the assassination bid on him.

Prime Minister Sharif is also expected to appoint the next army chief on merit after the recent corps commanders’ meeting remained inconclusive. Military commanders have adopted a “wait and watch” policy on the matter.

In order to avoid a conflict among the top military brass and keep all stakeholders happy, the government is considering creating the post of vice chief of army staff. General Asim Munir, who was one of the top choices for the army’s highest and most coveted post, is likely to be appointed as vice army chief so as to ensure stability.

Amid feverish talk over Gen Bajwa getting an extension, the Pakistan Army all but put to rest such speculation. The army’s official media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said he kicked off his farewell visits ahead of his retirement on November 29. It said Gen Bajwa visited Sialkot and Mangla garrisons as part of his farewell visits to various formations.

Imran Khan does not want say in army chief appointment

In another development, Khan has apparently abandoned his attempts to sway the selection of the army chief. While in power, the opposition had often accused him of trying to bring an army chief of his choice who could support his agenda of “victimising” opposition leaders. But the tables have turned since Khan lost power with him saying the coalition government wants to install a chief of its own.

According to news agency PTI, he rejected as “untrue” claims made by the PM that he had sent him a message expressing his desire to have a consultation over the appointment of the army chief and elections. Shehbaz had claimed that he had flatly rejected the proposal.

The PTI chief had last week admitted that he offered an extension to Gen Bajwa in March, a month before his government was toppled. On Thursday, however, he said his relations with the outgoing COAS nosedived after differences arose over the appointment of the Punjab province chief minister.

Khan, who was discharged from hospital and is recovering from gunshot injuries, announced that he will be resuming his long march. “I always imagined that, because the army is so powerful and organised, when I would try to bring rule of law in the country, they would play an important part,” Khan said in an interview to the Dawn newspaper.

The former PM has had a troubled relationship with the army for a few months since his ouster. He has also alleged that the assassination bid on him was a plot involving a senior intelligence officer. Soon after the attack, while being rushed to hospital, Khan accused the PM, interior minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer of being part of a sinister plot to assassinate him in the same way former Punjab governor Salman Taseer was killed in 2011 by a religious extremist.

Such a public accusation by Khan and the naming of a senior military officer has worsened the crisis-ridden political situation. The PTI chief has not given any evidence to back his allegations, which the government has dismissed as “lies and fabrications”. It has also said it will sue Khan for defamation. The army, too, rejected as “baseless and irresponsible” the allegations made by Khan that one of its senior officers was involved in a conspiracy to kill him.

Khan lost the backing of the all-powerful military, considered the kingmakers in Pakistan. The powerful army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for over half of its 75-plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

