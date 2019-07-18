Charged with Murder of 22 People, Manchester Bomber's Brother Appears in UK Court
Hashem Abedi appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of the 22 people who died in the explosion, attempted murder and conspiracy to cause an explosion.
Hashem Abedi is seen after being arrested, in this undated picture released by Libya's Ministry of Interior's Special Deterrence Forces and obtained by Reuters on July 18, 2019. (Reuters)
London: The brother of the suicide bomber who blew himself up in a deadly 2017 attack in the northern city of Manchester appeared in a London court on Thursday after his extradition from Libya.
Hashem Abedi, 22, who returned to the UK on Wednesday, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of the 22 people who died in the explosion, attempted murder and conspiracy to cause an explosion.
His lawyer said he would be denying the charges.
Wearing glasses and a grey tracksuit, Abedi stood to confirm his name, date of birth and to confirm he currently had no fixed address. When asked for his nationality, he replied "British."
His older brother Salman Abedi blew himself up at the end of a show by U.S. singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena two years ago.
Zafar Ali, representing Abedi, said his client denied all the charges and had not opposed his extradition back to the UK because he wanted to clear his name.
Abedi will next appear via video-link at Oxford Crown Court on July 22 for a bail hearing. A pre-trial hearing will take place at the Old Bailey court in London on July 30.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Virat Kohli' is a TikTok Star and No We aren't Talking About Team India Captain
- Netflix Hopes a More Affordable Subscription Plan For India is The Winning Ticket
- After #SareeTwitter, Indian Men Are 'Growing' the New Trend of #BeardTwitter
- Netflix Set to Roll Out a More Affordable Subscription Plan For India; Could be Priced Around Rs 300
- Instagram is Now Hiding Likes on Photos in More Countries; No Point Buying Likes And Views Anymore