Cheering, Advising & Warning: Hackers' 'All in One' Message for Radio Pakistan as They Attack its Site

Islamabad: The website of Radio Pakistan, the country's national broadcaster, was briefly hacked on Sunday, officials said.

A message on the website read: "Hello Admin, you are very secured. Appreciated your security. We got an eye on you. Expect us. Pakistan zindabad". The attackers identified themselves as 'CrashRulers'.

Officials said even if the website was later restored, it was not completely functional. "It was not known who was involved in the attack but in the past, Indian and Pakistani hackers were involved in such cyberattacks against each other's country," officials said.

