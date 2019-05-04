English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cheers And Screams As Japan's New Emperor Naruhito Greets Citizens For First Time
Naruhito's father, Akihito, 85, abdicated on Tuesday in a simple ceremony, nearly three years after he first expressed fears that advancing age might make it difficult for him to perform his duties. It was the first abdication in 200 years.
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako greet well-wishers during their first public appearance at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Loading...
Tokyo: Cheers and screams filled the air in Tokyo on Saturday as new Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako made their first greetings to an ecstatic public three days after acceding to the throne following the first abdication in two centuries.
Naruhito's father, Akihito, 85, abdicated on Tuesday in a simple ceremony, nearly three years after he first expressed fears that advancing age might make it difficult for him to perform his duties. It was the first abdication in 200 years.
Pledging to work as a symbol of the people, Naruhito, 59, was formally invested as emperor the day after.
People queued for hours to see the new emperor and his family stand on a palace balcony and wave to the gathered crowds. Normally such greetings take place during the New Year's holiday and on the emperor's birthday.
"I pray for your health and happiness," said the emperor, reading prepared remarks. "And I sincerely wish for further development of our nation by going hand in hand with other nations and seeking global peace."
Masako, wearing a yellow dress and hat, waved and smiled to the crowds along with other imperial family members. They will greet the crowds six times on Saturday, according to public broadcaster NHK.
Akihito became emperor in 1989 after the death of his father, Emperor Hirohito, which set off an extended period of mourning throughout Japan, but the mood has been completely different this time.
Clubs held countdowns on Tuesday night, fireworks rocketed into the air and stores held special sales to honour "Reiwa," the era name under which Naruhito will reign. Hundreds of couples rushed to city offices to register their marriage.
The festive mood, which many compared to New Year's, has been fed by an unprecedented 10-day holiday that observers expect will bring an economic boost to Japan's sluggish economy.
Naruhito's father, Akihito, 85, abdicated on Tuesday in a simple ceremony, nearly three years after he first expressed fears that advancing age might make it difficult for him to perform his duties. It was the first abdication in 200 years.
Pledging to work as a symbol of the people, Naruhito, 59, was formally invested as emperor the day after.
People queued for hours to see the new emperor and his family stand on a palace balcony and wave to the gathered crowds. Normally such greetings take place during the New Year's holiday and on the emperor's birthday.
"I pray for your health and happiness," said the emperor, reading prepared remarks. "And I sincerely wish for further development of our nation by going hand in hand with other nations and seeking global peace."
Masako, wearing a yellow dress and hat, waved and smiled to the crowds along with other imperial family members. They will greet the crowds six times on Saturday, according to public broadcaster NHK.
Akihito became emperor in 1989 after the death of his father, Emperor Hirohito, which set off an extended period of mourning throughout Japan, but the mood has been completely different this time.
Clubs held countdowns on Tuesday night, fireworks rocketed into the air and stores held special sales to honour "Reiwa," the era name under which Naruhito will reign. Hundreds of couples rushed to city offices to register their marriage.
The festive mood, which many compared to New Year's, has been fed by an unprecedented 10-day holiday that observers expect will bring an economic boost to Japan's sluggish economy.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cat-Walk, Literally: Feline Shows Up on Christian Dior Runway, Steals Show
- ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Surprise Package' - Pakistan's 150kph Teen Has World Cup in Sights
- OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Bookings Now Open for All on Amazon India: How to Book for Rs 1,000
- Siddharth Takes Sly Dig at Akshay Kumar, Asks Trump for an Interview on His 'Cute Personality'
- Sophie Turner Rocks 'Just Married' Sash As She Steps Out With Husband Joe Jonas in LA, Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results