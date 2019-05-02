English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Cheese Omelette, Sausages No Taste of Home': Pakistan Airlines Draws Flak Over English Breakfast
As the national carrier tried to relate to its customer base by showing a showing a meal “tasting of home”, people replied with displeasure over its creativity.
File photo of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane. (Reuters)
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistan's national carrier learnt a lesson just how seriously airline meals are taken, following a backlash after its latest advert, bearing a photo of a cheese omelette, sausages and beans, promised that the airline's breakfast will "serve you a taste of home".
Though not known to be the tastiest of meals, flyers still take these on board platters to heart, the Dawn reported.
The PIA ad said: "Just when you start missing it, we serve you a taste of home! A dash of salt and little bit of pepper, we tantalize your taste buds with our delicious meal to welcome the glorious morning! #PIA #BreakfastWithPIA."
The backlash was immediate with people pointing out that the meal wasn't even a little bit Pakistani: "You guys really need to sort yourselves out.....'taste of home'? Come on whom did sausages and beans sound like a traditional Pakistani breakfast. Obviously you guys need some cultural training.....", were the kind of response that flooded Pakistan International Airlines twitter handle.
"Correcting your definition of home. Check pic: Aisa anda paratha chahye, woh bhi slightly crispy. Anda with a runny egg yolk so that I can dip my paratha in it. That's the taste of home," said one user. While another said: "That's more British then you can get. No Halwa Puri ?"
User after user rubbished it saying the platter was "a pathetic attempt at English breakfast". "Looks even worse than it tastes and thats saying a lot for the PIA creative team," a frequent flyer was quoted by Dawn as saying, as another pointed out: "The cheese is normally inside the omelette.
Though not known to be the tastiest of meals, flyers still take these on board platters to heart, the Dawn reported.
The PIA ad said: "Just when you start missing it, we serve you a taste of home! A dash of salt and little bit of pepper, we tantalize your taste buds with our delicious meal to welcome the glorious morning! #PIA #BreakfastWithPIA."
The backlash was immediate with people pointing out that the meal wasn't even a little bit Pakistani: "You guys really need to sort yourselves out.....'taste of home'? Come on whom did sausages and beans sound like a traditional Pakistani breakfast. Obviously you guys need some cultural training.....", were the kind of response that flooded Pakistan International Airlines twitter handle.
"Correcting your definition of home. Check pic: Aisa anda paratha chahye, woh bhi slightly crispy. Anda with a runny egg yolk so that I can dip my paratha in it. That's the taste of home," said one user. While another said: "That's more British then you can get. No Halwa Puri ?"
User after user rubbished it saying the platter was "a pathetic attempt at English breakfast". "Looks even worse than it tastes and thats saying a lot for the PIA creative team," a frequent flyer was quoted by Dawn as saying, as another pointed out: "The cheese is normally inside the omelette.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BSNL Removes Rs 10, Rs 20 Prepaid Recharge Packs From Online Channels, Vouchers Available Offline
- IAF Helicopter on PM Modi’s Security Review Duty Makes Emergency Landing
- He is Unstoppable: Juergen Klopp Not Surprised by Lionel Messi Show at Camp Nou
- Taylor Swift Trying to be Beyonce at Billboard Music Awards Has the Beyhive Pissed
- IPL 2019 | Delhi on Receiving End of Dhoni's Keeping Brilliance
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results