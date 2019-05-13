English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chelsea Manning Says She Will Again Not Testify on WikiLeaks, Risking Return to Jail
Chelsea Manning, who served seven years in prison over her transfer of secret diplomatic and military documents, recently spent another two months in lock-up for contempt of court.
File photo of Chelsea Manning (Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: Former military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning said Sunday she again plans to refuse to testify before a grand jury about her leak of classified documents to WikiLeaks -- even if it means returning to jail.
Manning, who served seven years in prison over her transfer of secret diplomatic and military documents, recently spent another two months in lock-up for contempt of court after refusing to answer the grand jury's questions.
Federal prosecutors have for years been investigating WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and they apparently want Manning to testify about her dealings with him.
Her release last week came on a technicality -- that grand jury's term was expiring. But a new grand jury has been convened and called on her to appear this week.
"They've already stipulated they want to ask the same questions," Manning told CNN.
"I am going to refuse," she added. "I have nothing new to provide." Manning admitted that while she and her legal team do not know if she will be jailed again, she believes she has a "much stronger case in terms of the legal objections."
"We're certainly going to raise every single legal challenge that we have," said Manning, a transgender woman who was known as Bradley at the time of her interaction with WikiLeaks.
Her leak of classified documents, including some related to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, made her a hero to anti-war and anti-secrecy activists, and her actions helped make WikiLeaks a force in the global anti-secrecy movement.
Manning said she believes that the efforts to prosecute Assange are part of a wider campaign to "go after journalists." Assange was arrested in April at the Ecuadoran embassy in London, where he spent seven years after seeking asylum.
He sought refuge there to escape extradition to Sweden, where he had been accused of rape and sexual assault.
Assange is now serving a 50-week sentence in Britain for jumping bail and is contesting an extradition request from the United States, where he is wanted for hacking.
Manning, who served seven years in prison over her transfer of secret diplomatic and military documents, recently spent another two months in lock-up for contempt of court after refusing to answer the grand jury's questions.
Federal prosecutors have for years been investigating WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and they apparently want Manning to testify about her dealings with him.
Her release last week came on a technicality -- that grand jury's term was expiring. But a new grand jury has been convened and called on her to appear this week.
"They've already stipulated they want to ask the same questions," Manning told CNN.
"I am going to refuse," she added. "I have nothing new to provide." Manning admitted that while she and her legal team do not know if she will be jailed again, she believes she has a "much stronger case in terms of the legal objections."
"We're certainly going to raise every single legal challenge that we have," said Manning, a transgender woman who was known as Bradley at the time of her interaction with WikiLeaks.
Her leak of classified documents, including some related to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, made her a hero to anti-war and anti-secrecy activists, and her actions helped make WikiLeaks a force in the global anti-secrecy movement.
Manning said she believes that the efforts to prosecute Assange are part of a wider campaign to "go after journalists." Assange was arrested in April at the Ecuadoran embassy in London, where he spent seven years after seeking asylum.
He sought refuge there to escape extradition to Sweden, where he had been accused of rape and sexual assault.
Assange is now serving a 50-week sentence in Britain for jumping bail and is contesting an extradition request from the United States, where he is wanted for hacking.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hero Xpulse 200, 200T First Ride Review: Return of the Impulse?
- Aditya Seal is Upset People Love Avengers: Endgame but Find Student of the Year 2 'Unrealistic'
- Weekly Tech Recap: Google Pixel 3a, Samsung Galaxy Fold Delayed, Realme X And More
- TikTok User Shares Video of Him Emerging from Police Van in Nagpur, Raises Eyebrows
- Robert Downey Jr Shares BTS Pictures of His Final Moments as Iron Man in Avengers Endgame
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results