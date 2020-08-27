WORLD

Chemical Fire Erupts In Hurricane-hit Louisiana, Governor Urges Residents To Stay Indoors

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday asked residents in three southwest communities to stay indoors with windows and doors shut as a chemical plume rose from a fire at an plant in an area hit by Hurricane Laura.

Pictures posted on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing from an industrial facility. Bel Edwards, in a tweet, asked residents of Westlake, Moss Bluff and Sulphur to take shelter. Police halted traffic on Interstate I-10 into the city of Westlake due to the smoke. The road is the major link connecting Louisiana to Texas and Mississippi.

First Published: August 27, 2020, 9:50 PM IST

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 27, 2020, 9:50 PM IST
