Chicago Mass Shooting: Suspect Robert Crimo Was A Rapper, Posted Videos, Song With Violent Messages

Police officials investigating the Highland Park, Illinois shooting identified and arrested suspect Robert E. Crimo III for killing six people and injuring dozens as they were attending a July 4 Parade.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials told news agencies that 22-year-old Robert used a ‘high-powered rifle’ and the attack was ‘random and intentional’. The police apprehended him while he was driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit.

The officers pursued him for a short period of time after which he was commanded to leave the vehicle with his hands in the air and cooperate with the cops who apprehended him.

Rapper, Posted Violent Imagery Online

Investigation revealed that the suspected gunman posted online music videos which featured violent content, ominous sounding lyrics and animated scenes of gun violence, news agency CNN reported.

In one video, a stickman figure – similar to Robert’s appearance – carries out an attack with a rifle while in another video the same stickman figure is seen lying on the floor, face down in a pool of its own blood, with officers surrounding him with their guns drawn.

Robert used Awake the Rapper as his pseudonym.

News agency Marca revealed in a report that a character resembling Robert in one of his videos enters a classroom wearing tactical gear while holding an American flag.

Authorities on Facebook and Twitter took down his account after authorities named him as a person of interest.

The police officials said that digital evidence gathered helped lead investigators to nab the suspect. “This individual is believed to have been responsible for what happened and the investigation will continue. Charges have not been approved yet at this time — and we are a long way from that,” Christopher Covelli, spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force was quoted as saying by CNN.

The suspect’s uncle told CNN that he saw no warning signs. Paul A. Crimo expressed remorse towards the victims of the Highland Park shooting but said there was no sign that his nephew would be involved with an incident of this magnitude.

I’m heartbroken. I’m so heartbroken,” Paul A. Crimo was quoted as saying by news agency CNN.

Paul said the last time he saw his nephew was on Sunday and he was not acting out of the ordinary.

(with inputs from MARCA and CNN)

