Chicago Police: Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot, Baby Survives

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

CHICAGO: A woman who was eight months pregnant has died after being shot in Chicago and doctors delivered her baby, who was hospitalized in critical condition early Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire about 12:05 a.m. Tuesday found the 35-year-old woman unresponsive on a porch on the city’s South Side with two gunshot wounds to the back, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where police said she later was pronounced dead. Her name wasnt immediately released. The baby was hospitalized at Comer Childrens Hospital, police said.

No one was immediately taken into custody following the shooting, which was under investigation, police said.

