Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Chicago Woman Drowns One Toddler, Jumps from Apartment with Another After Stabbing Her Father

The woman was found on the ground with her one-year-old son about 2 am on Thursday as her father lay bleeding in the apartment while the other child, a 2-year-old boy, was in the bathtub, police said.

Associated Press

Updated:January 2, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chicago Woman Drowns One Toddler, Jumps from Apartment with Another After Stabbing Her Father
Representative image.

Chicago: Two toddlers died in Chicago early Thursday after police said a woman stabbed her father, left one of the children in a bathtub and then jumped from an 11th-floor apartment with the other child.

The woman was found on the ground with her one-year-old son about 2 am on Thursday as her father lay bleeding in the apartment while the other child, a 2-year-old boy, was in the bathtub, police said, citing preliminary information.

After building security directed officers to the apartment in Chicago's South Shore neighbourhood, police said they found the unresponsive boy in the bathtub and a 70-year-old man with stab wounds and cuts to his face and body.

Both children were pronounced dead at Comer Children's Hospital, while the man and woman were hospitalised in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Centre, police said.

Police said the wounded man told officers his daughter stabbed him before jumping out of the window with her son.

Officers could not immediately confirm whether the child found in the bathtub was also the woman's child.

Police detectives were continuing their investigation Thursday morning.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram