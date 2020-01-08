Child Found Dead at Paris Airport in Undercarriage of Plane from Ivory Coast

Paris: A child aged around 10 was found dead on Wednesday at a Paris airport in the undercarriage of a plane that had come from the Ivory Coast city of Abidjan, a source close to the inquiry said.

The Air France Boeing 777 had taken off from Abidjan on Tuesday evening and landed at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport early in the morning. Air France said in a statement a "clandestine passenger" had died, without giving the age of the person.

