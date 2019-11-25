Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Child Killed by Falling Ice Sculpture at Luxembourg Christmas Market

The accident happened just metres from the ice rink at the capital city's annual Christmas fair which opened on Thursday. ​

AFP

Updated:November 25, 2019, 9:12 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Child Killed by Falling Ice Sculpture at Luxembourg Christmas Market
Representative image.

Luxembourg: A young child was killed by a falling ice sculpture at Luxembourg city's Christmas market, police said.

"According to initial evidence, an ice sculpture collapsed and a block of ice unfortunately hit a young child" around 8 pm (1900 GMT)on Sunday, police said.

"The child was severely injured and died in the ambulance," the statement added.

Witnesses told local media that ambulance staff had attempted to revive the child at the scene.

An investigation has been opened.

The accident happened just metres from the ice rink at the capital city's annual Christmas fair which opened on Thursday. ​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram