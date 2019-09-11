Child-like Sex Dolls 'Beyond Doubt' Violate Law, Rules Norwegian Supreme Court
The Supreme Court unanimously ruled Tuesday that the law on sexual offenses against children includes text, images, films and three-dimensional representations such as dolls.
Representative Image.
Copenhagen: Norway's highest court says it is "beyond doubt" that child-like sex dolls represent the sexualization of children and are a violation of Norwegian law.
The test case came after Norwegian customs in 2016 seized a doll bought online, and prosecutors charged the man who had attempted to import it. In Norway, offenders face fines or up to three years in jail.
In 2017, Norwegian police expressed worries about the increase in the ordering of lifelike sex dolls from Hong Kong, saying those purchasing them include men convicted of sex crimes committed against children. It concluded the dolls could pose a risk of committing further abuses against children.
