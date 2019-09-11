Take the pledge to vote

Child-like Sex Dolls 'Beyond Doubt' Violate Law, Rules Norwegian Supreme Court

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled Tuesday that the law on sexual offenses against children includes text, images, films and three-dimensional representations such as dolls.

Associated Press

Updated:September 11, 2019, 2:52 PM IST
Child-like Sex Dolls 'Beyond Doubt' Violate Law, Rules Norwegian Supreme Court
Representative Image.
Copenhagen: Norway's highest court says it is "beyond doubt" that child-like sex dolls represent the sexualization of children and are a violation of Norwegian law.

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled Tuesday that the law on sexual offenses against children includes text, images, films and three-dimensional representations such as dolls.

The test case came after Norwegian customs in 2016 seized a doll bought online, and prosecutors charged the man who had attempted to import it. In Norway, offenders face fines or up to three years in jail.

In 2017, Norwegian police expressed worries about the increase in the ordering of lifelike sex dolls from Hong Kong, saying those purchasing them include men convicted of sex crimes committed against children. It concluded the dolls could pose a risk of committing further abuses against children.

