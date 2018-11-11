GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Children Among 10 Injured After Man Stabs, Drives into People in Romania

Braila County Police spokeswoman Laura Dan said the stabbing allegedly happened following an altercation over ownership of the vehicle. Dan says the suspect drove off and allegedly struck two people on a ring road, then later rammed the doors of a shopping mall in the city of Braila.

Associated Press

Updated:November 11, 2018, 8:40 PM IST
Representative Image.
Bucharest (Romania): Emergency officials in Romania say a 20-year-old stabbed another man and then drove a car into people on a road and at a shopping mall, injuring 10 in total. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Seven people were injured at the mall, including two children ages 11 and 13.

Braila Emergency Hospital spokeswoman Alina Neacsu said the stabbing victim had chest and stomach wounds and underwent surgery.

Dan says the suspect had a blood alcohol level of 0.37 mg and was uninjured. Drinking any amount of alcohol and then driving is illegal in Romania.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
