English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Children Among 10 Injured After Man Stabs, Drives into People in Romania
Braila County Police spokeswoman Laura Dan said the stabbing allegedly happened following an altercation over ownership of the vehicle. Dan says the suspect drove off and allegedly struck two people on a ring road, then later rammed the doors of a shopping mall in the city of Braila.
Representative Image.
Loading...
Bucharest (Romania): Emergency officials in Romania say a 20-year-old stabbed another man and then drove a car into people on a road and at a shopping mall, injuring 10 in total. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
Braila County Police spokeswoman Laura Dan said the stabbing allegedly happened following an altercation over ownership of the vehicle. Dan says the suspect drove off and allegedly struck two people on a ring road, then later rammed the doors of a shopping mall in the city of Braila.
Seven people were injured at the mall, including two children ages 11 and 13.
Braila Emergency Hospital spokeswoman Alina Neacsu said the stabbing victim had chest and stomach wounds and underwent surgery.
Dan says the suspect had a blood alcohol level of 0.37 mg and was uninjured. Drinking any amount of alcohol and then driving is illegal in Romania.
Braila County Police spokeswoman Laura Dan said the stabbing allegedly happened following an altercation over ownership of the vehicle. Dan says the suspect drove off and allegedly struck two people on a ring road, then later rammed the doors of a shopping mall in the city of Braila.
Seven people were injured at the mall, including two children ages 11 and 13.
Braila Emergency Hospital spokeswoman Alina Neacsu said the stabbing victim had chest and stomach wounds and underwent surgery.
Dan says the suspect had a blood alcohol level of 0.37 mg and was uninjured. Drinking any amount of alcohol and then driving is illegal in Romania.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alcacer Fires Dortmund Past Beleaguered Bayern to Maintain Bundesliga Lead
- Nakamura Jumps to Joint Lead, Anand Draws at TATA Steel India 2018 Rapid Tournament
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Turns Bigg Boss For a Day and Gives Hilarious Tasks to Contestants
- Here's Everything You Need to Know About Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Reception Venue, See Pics
- Leicester Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Thai Owner Killed in Crash
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...