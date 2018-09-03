English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Children Among 10 Shot at Apartment Complex in California's San Bernadino
The shooting happened on a hot holiday weekend in the city that is about 60 miles (96 km) east of Los Angeles.
Image for representational purpose only (Reuters)
California: Ten people including children were shot at an apartment complex in San Bernadino, California Sunday night, police said, with three people in dire condition.
"We got a call about 10:45 p.m. for shots fired," said San Bernadino spokesman Capt. Richard Lawhead. "We found 10 victims down at the scene. Three are extremely critical."
The shooting happened on a hot holiday weekend in the city that is about 60 miles (96 km) east of Los Angeles.
People were gathered outside playing games in a common area of an apartment complex of about 100 units, police said.
Lawhead said that as of early Monday, detectives do not have a suspect or a motive in the shooting. No weapons were recovered at the scene, he said.
The shooting took place a week after a gunman shot nine people and killed two competitors at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida August 26.
