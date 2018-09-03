GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Children Among 10 Shot at Apartment Complex in California's San Bernadino

The shooting happened on a hot holiday weekend in the city that is about 60 miles (96 km) east of Los Angeles.

Reuters

Updated:September 3, 2018, 3:15 PM IST
Children Among 10 Shot at Apartment Complex in California's San Bernadino
Image for representational purpose only (Reuters)
California: Ten people including children were shot at an apartment complex in San Bernadino, California Sunday night, police said, with three people in dire condition.

"We got a call about 10:45 p.m. for shots fired," said San Bernadino spokesman Capt. Richard Lawhead. "We found 10 victims down at the scene. Three are extremely critical."

The shooting happened on a hot holiday weekend in the city that is about 60 miles (96 km) east of Los Angeles.

People were gathered outside playing games in a common area of an apartment complex of about 100 units, police said.

Lawhead said that as of early Monday, detectives do not have a suspect or a motive in the shooting. No weapons were recovered at the scene, he said.

The shooting took place a week after a gunman shot nine people and killed two competitors at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida August 26.
