Children Among 14 Civilians Dead in Roadside Bombing in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou: Fourteen civilians, including many schoolchildren, died on Saturday when a roadside bomb blew up their bus in northwestern Burkina Faso, a security source told AFP.

Four people were seriously hurt in the blast in Sourou province near the Mali border, the source added, as children returned to school after holidays.

