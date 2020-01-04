English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Children Among 14 Civilians Dead in Roadside Bombing in Burkina Faso
Image for representation/Reuters
Ouagadougou: Fourteen civilians, including many schoolchildren, died on Saturday when a roadside bomb blew up their bus in northwestern Burkina Faso, a security source told AFP.
Four people were seriously hurt in the blast in Sourou province near the Mali border, the source added, as children returned to school after holidays.
