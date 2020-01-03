Children Among 18 Killed in Sudan Military Plane Crash: Army

Khartoum: Four children were among 18 people killed on Friday when a Sudanese military transport plane crashed after take off from West Darfur state, a spokesman for the army said.

The plane crashed five minutes after take off from an airport in the state capital of El Geneina, after delivering aid to the area, which had been hit by recent deadly tribal fighting.

Details to follow

