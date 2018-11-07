English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Children Among 21 People Found in Refrigerated Lorry at UK Port
The group, thought to be from Vietnam, was found by the Border Force at the port of Newhaven, south England, on Thursday, and included 15 children.
Representational Image
Loading...
London: Children as young as 12 have been found among 21 people stowed inside a refrigerated lorry carrying sparkling water at a British port, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
The group, thought to be from Vietnam, was found by the Border Force at the port of Newhaven, south England, on Thursday, and included 15 children.
The BBC reported that a criminal investigation was underway, and that a Romanian man, thought to be the driver, had been charged with assisting unlawful entry into the UK.
Two of the six adults were removed from the UK, and the other four went to immigration detention centres while their cases were assessed.
The children didn't require medical treatment, and were placed in the care of social services.
The group, thought to be from Vietnam, was found by the Border Force at the port of Newhaven, south England, on Thursday, and included 15 children.
The BBC reported that a criminal investigation was underway, and that a Romanian man, thought to be the driver, had been charged with assisting unlawful entry into the UK.
Two of the six adults were removed from the UK, and the other four went to immigration detention centres while their cases were assessed.
The children didn't require medical treatment, and were placed in the care of social services.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amid Marriage Rumours, Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Step Out for Romantic Date; See Pics
- Amazon Echo Dot Review: The Puck Sized Smart Speaker is Growing up Fast
- PUBG Mobile Update Will Add Rainy Weather, Snowy Area, Rickshaws And More
- Intel Announces Massive 48-Core Chip, New Processor For Entry-Level Servers
- 'Who Works On Diwali? Fireworks': Twitter is Sparking it Up With These Hilarious Jokes
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...