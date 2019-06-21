Take the pledge to vote

Children Among 30 Killed After Fire Rips Through Matchstick Warehouse in Indonesia

The investigators believed to have identified the charred remains of 21 adults and three children, said the disaster agency head, Riadil Lubis.

AFP

Updated:June 21, 2019, 5:29 PM IST
Image for Representation.
Image for Representation.
Jakarta: At least 30 people, including several children, were killed when a fire ripped through a private home that operated as a matchstick factory in Indonesia on Friday, authorities said.

Pictures from the scene showed blackened corpses lying on top of each other in the burnt-out house after the blaze, which authorities said broke out early Friday afternoon.

TV footage showed plumes of black smoke billowing from the home in the town of Binjai in North Sumatra, about 70 kilometres (44 miles) west of provincial capital Medan.

"We don't know what caused the fire but it has been extinguished," the head of North Sumatra's disaster agency Riadil Lubis told AFP, adding that at least three children were among the dead.

"We've sent teams there," he added.

Resident Budi Zulkifli was headed to the local mosque in the Muslim-majority nation when the fire started.

"I was about to go out to Friday prayers when there was a loud explosion," he told AFP.

"But I don't know what blew up."

Binjai police chief Nugroho Tri Nuryanto said a gas canister explosion may have sparked the blaze, but added the cause still needed to be confirmed.

At least three people escaped he said, while local media said four women managed to flee.

"They were trapped in a room — there was no way," Nuryanto told media outlet Tribun News, referring to the dead. "We're still identifying the victims and scouring the scene."

It was not clear why there were children at the scene. But one survivor, identified only as Pipit, said that they were visiting their parents who worked at the site.

"The children went there at lunchtime," she told Tribun News.

Relatives of the workers have flocked to a local hospital in Medan to identify their loved ones, according to local media.

Deadly fires are not uncommon in Indonesia due to poor safety standards that are routinely flouted, while illegal businesses are also widespread.

This year, dozens were believed to have been killed when an unlicensed gold mine collapsed while.

In 2017, at least 46 people died and dozens more were injured in a blaze that tore through a fireworks factory outside Jakarta.



