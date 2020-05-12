WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Children in NYC, Parts of US And Europe Diagnosed With Inflammatory Syndrome Possibly Linked to Covid-19

Children ride their scooters past a shuttered school in Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri - RC2UNF9HHCKT

Children ride their scooters past a shuttered school in Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri - RC2UNF9HHCKT

Children elsewhere in the U.S. and in Europe also have been hospitalized with the condition, known as pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

Share this:

New York City is reporting more cases of a rare pediatric syndrome possibly linked to the coronavirus.

A total of 52 children in New York City have been diagnosed with an inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19 and another 10 cases are pending, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

Of those 62 confirmed or possible cases, 25 have tested positive for the coronavirus and another 22 had antibodies for the virus, de Blasio said. One child has died.

The total of 52 confirmed cases in the city is up from 38 cases that had been announced previously.

Children elsewhere in the U.S. and in Europe also have been hospitalized with the condition, known as pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that New York is helping develop national criteria for identifying and responding to the syndrome at the request of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

De Blasio urged parents to call their pediatricians if their children exhibit symptoms including persistent fever, rash, abdominal pain and vomiting.

“It’s sobering, it’s bluntly frightening,” de Blasio said, “and I want to say to parents out there, if you’re hearing this information about pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome and it sounds scary, it does sound scary.”

De Blasio said the first 535 hires for the city's coronavirus contact tracing initiative are being trained using the Johns Hopkins University training program sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies, with the goal of having 2,500 contact tracers in place by early June.

Additionally, some 1,200 hotel rooms are being readied for people infected with the virus to self-isolate away from their families, de Blasio said.

Twelve new coronavirus testing sites will open in the coming weeks, the mayor said. He said about 14,000 coronavirus tests are conducted daily in the city now, and that he hopes to be able to test 50,000 a day within a few months.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading