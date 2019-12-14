Chile Starts Identifying Remains of Plane Crash Victims that Killed 38 Lives
Reports said that the remains of the plane were brought in aboard a Hercules C-130 plane just like the one that went down Monday off the southern tip of South America and turned over to the local coroner's office.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Punta Arenas: Remains of people killed in a military plane crash that claimed 38 lives were flown Friday to a military base in Chile for identification.
The remains were brought in aboard a Hercules C-130 plane -- just like the one that went down Monday off the southern tip of South America -- and turned over to the local coroner's office, AFP observed.
A total of 39 relatives of 11 crash victims flew Friday from the capital Santiago to Punta Arenas, where the base is located, to provide DNA samples.
Thirty-eight people -- 21 passengers and 17 crew -- were on the plane headed to a base across the Drake Passage in the Antarctic. That rough waterway links the Atlantic and Pacific.
Authorities say they have not ruled out anything as to the cause of the crash.
The plane made no emergency signal prior to its disappearance, indicating the circumstances of the accident were likely abrupt. The Air Force has said the plane's maintenance record was in order.
It also said it will investigate a WhatsApp audio message sent by a passenger to relatives that allegedly said the plane was having electrical problems.
Debris from the plane was located in a 12 square mile (30 square kilometres) area in the Drake Passage, a storm-tossed body of water south of Cape Horn.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Football in Snow: Watch Real Kashmir FC Players Practice for I-League in Srinagar
- Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Sonyaa Ayodhya Marries Harsh Samorre, Erica Fernandes, Harsh Rajput in Attendance
- Anurag Kashyap on Citizenship Amendment Bill: We have Voted for it, We Should Keep Getting it
- WhatsApp Will Sue Businesses That Bombard Users Will Bulk Messages
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20-Year-Old Drinks Chemical Instead of Water While Playing Game