5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts China's Sichuan Province, Strong Tremors Also Felt in Chengdu

A map representation of the earthquake-affected region, Qingbaijiang.

A total of 150 rescuers and 34 vehicles have been dispatched to the quake-hit area. Strong tremors were also felt in urban areas of Chengdu, the provincial capital, some 38 km away from the epicentre.

  • Last Updated: February 3, 2020, 9:22 AM IST
Beijing: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook southwest China's Qingbaijiang district in Sichuan province on Monday, prompting the authorities to initiate emergency measures.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), the epicentre was monitored at 30.74 degrees north latitude and 104.46 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 21 km.

A total of 150 rescuers and 34 vehicles have been dispatched to the quake-hit area. So far, no casualties or damage to the property was reported, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

"The quake lasted for more than 10 seconds and my bed was shaking," Zhang Xun, a resident in Jintang County told Xinhua.

Strong tremors were also felt in urban areas of Chengdu, the provincial capital, some 38 km away from the epicentre.

"I shook all over when the quake hit. My first reaction was to pick up my baby," a Jintang resident surnamed Yi said.

Many people stayed outside after the quake, wearing protective masks. Some took their quilts to spend the night in their cars, Yi said.
