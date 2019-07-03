Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

China Accuses British Foreign Secretary of 'Colonial Fantasy' over Hong Kong Protest

It is the second day in a row that China has slammed Hunt for remarks he has made regarding the unprecedented anti-Beijing protests that have rocked the former British colony.

PTI

Updated:July 3, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
China Accuses British Foreign Secretary of 'Colonial Fantasy' over Hong Kong Protest
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang. (Image: Twitter)
Beijing: China on Wednesday said it lodged an official protest with London after British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt warned Beijing of "serious consequences" if it breaches the Hong Kong handover agreement.

"He seems to be fantasising in the faded glory of British colonialism and in the bad habit of gesticulating while looking down on other countries' affairs," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular briefing.

It is the second day in a row that China has slammed Hunt for remarks he has made regarding the unprecedented anti-Beijing protests that have rocked the former British colony.

Under the terms of the 1997 handover deal from British to Chinese rule, Hong Kong enjoys rights and liberties unseen on the mainland. But protesters accuse Beijing of reneging on that deal with the help of unelected leaders.

"Hong Kong is part of China and we have to accept that. But the freedom in Hong Kong are enshrined in a joint declaration" signed with former colonial ruler Britain, Hunt said on Tuesday.

"We expect that legally binding agreement to be honoured and if it isn't there will be serious consequences."

Read full article
