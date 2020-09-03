China Accuses US of Meddling in Border Dispute With India, Says it Will Endanger Regional Peace

Amid the ongoing border standoff between India and China, Beijing on Thursday accused the United States of meddling in the dispute, warning it will endanger regional peace and stability.

Opposing any third-party involvement, a spokesperson from the Chinese Embassy said, "China and India have the ability to resolve their border disputes bilaterally. We don’t accept countries outside the region pointing fingers, let alone meddling or making instigation, which will only endanger the regional peace and stability."

The spokesperson said the country advocates finding a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution through peaceful and friendly consultations. "For a period of time, the two sides have been in touch and in talks at various levels to seek peaceful settlement of the boundary issue," the spokesperson added.

The Chinese side further took on the US, saying, "It is regrettable that, out of the zero-sum Cold War mentality, some senior US officials ignored the basic facts, violated the norms of international relations and basic principles of diplomacy, picked up fights virtually on every front and exploited every opportunities they can to slander and smear China, instigated other countries’relations with China."

Reiterating its earlier claim, China said it has never provoked a war or conflict over the past 70 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949. "China has always insisted on resolving territorial and maritime disputes with neighbouring countries through consultations and negotiations on the basis of respecting historical facts, to maintain regional peace and stability," the spokesperson added.